Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Moves down to sixth in order

Zobrist will hit sixth and man second base in Monday's game against the White Sox, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Prior to sitting out Sunday's series finale with the Cardinals, Zobrist had been serving as the Cubs' leadoff hitter, but manager Joe Maddon has decided to roll with Jason Heyward in that spot for the second straight contest. Maddon has been reluctant to settle on a permanent leadoff option, so the door isn't completely closed on Zobrist eventually moving back atop the order, especially if Heyward's production wanes over the next few contests.