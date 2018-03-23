Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not hitting much this spring

Zobrist has just five hits in 26 Cactus League at-bats (.192 average) with a home run and four walks.

Zobrist got a late start to camp due to a back issue and he's never really gotten the bat going. The 36-year-old figures to be a reserve player for the Cubs this year, though his noted defensive versatility should help him find playing time all over the field. Still, it would be wise to temper fantasy expectations due to Zobrist's age and lack of a regular starting position.