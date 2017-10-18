Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in lineup for Game 4

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

After Tuesday's 0-for-4 effort, Zobrist will return to the bench Wednesday night. Javier Baez is back in the lineup and starting at second base with Zobrist out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast