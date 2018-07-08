Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in lineup Sunday

Zobrist is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Reds.

Zobrist has started the last seven games and is 8-for-23 with eight RBI in those games, but will take a seat Sunday. The veteran utility-man has a .296/.389/.430 slash line with six home runs in 230 at-bats this season.

