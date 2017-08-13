Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in lineup Sunday
Zobrist is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Zobrist will head to the bench for the third time in the past six games as the Cubs wrap up their series against Zack Godley and the D-Backs. Tommy La Stella will take over at second base, batting second.
