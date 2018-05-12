Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in Saturday's lineup
Zobrist is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Saturday.
Zobrist will head to the bench after going 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored during Friday's series opener. Kris Bryant will get a start in the outfield while David Bote mans the hot corner for Saturday's tilt.
