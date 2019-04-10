Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in starting lineup

Zobrist is not starting Wednesday against the Pirates.

Zobrist has gotten off to a very good start to the season, hitting .355 and walking seven times to go along with just four strikeouts. He'll still sit fairly frequently due to manager Joe Maddon's rotation policy, however. Jason Heyward starts in right field, with Albert Almora in center.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...