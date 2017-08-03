Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in Thursday's lineup
Zobrist is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Zobrist will head to the bench after making four straight starts, as Ian Happ mans second base for the rubber match against Arizona. Since the All-Star break, Zobrist is hitting .258/.338/.387 with one home run, nine RBI and 11 runs.
