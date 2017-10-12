Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in Thursday's lineup

Zobrist is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Thursday.

Zobrist retreats to the bench for the first time this series while manager Joe Maddon decided to go with Jon Jay, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward in the outfield for the decisive affair. It's highly likely that Zobrist will come into the game at some point, whether as a pinch hitter or defensive substitution.