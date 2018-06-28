Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not in Thursday's lineup
Zobrist is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Zobrist will take a seat Thursday as the Dodgers send left-hander Clayton Kershaw to the mound. Zobrist went 0-for-4 Wednesday, but before that was 9-for-21 over his last six games.
