Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not starting Friday
Zobrist is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Zobrist returned from his knee injury as a pinch hitter Thursday but was never expected to be in Friday's lineup with southpaw Steven Brault taking the mound for Pittsburgh. David Bote will start at the keystone and bat seventh in his absence.
