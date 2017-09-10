Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Not starting Sunday

Zobrist is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Ian Happ will start at second base and hit fifth while Zobrist heads to the bench Sunday afternoon. Zobrist, who's hitting just .236/.321/.382 for the year, has gone 8-for-22 (.364) with a .900 OPS over the last seven games.

