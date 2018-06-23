Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Notches two hits Friday

Zobrist went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.

The Cubs mustered just four hits and three runs as a team, but Zobrist still had a productive evening. The veteran has been having a nice bounceback season, as he's now slashing a solid .286/.382/.413 across 59 games.

