Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Nursing knee bruise

Zobrist may be available to pinch hit Wednesday despite a bruised knee, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zobrist suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue if he's potentially available off the bench. The veteran infielder may return to the lineup as early as Thursday. Tony Kemp is starting a the keystone Wednesday.

