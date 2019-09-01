Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Officially rejoins Cubs

Zobrist (personal) was activated off the restricted list following Saturday's game against the Brewers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zobrist hasn't seen major-league action since early May due to personal reasons, but he'll return to the Cubs for the final month of the regular season. He needed to be on the 40-man roster prior to Sunday in order to be eligible for the playoffs. The 38-year-old may not immediately slot into the starting lineup with southpaw Gio Gonzalez starting Sunday for the Brewers, but according to Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, manager Joe Maddon said he wouldn't hesitate to use the veteran utility man in the leadoff spot despite his extended absence.