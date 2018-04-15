Cubs' Ben Zobrist: On base five times Saturday
Zobrist went 3-for-3 with two walks, a triple, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-10 win over the Braves.
The performance boosted his slash line through 13 games to .326/.408/.465. Zobrist is coming off his worst season at the plate since 2010, but he's quickly putting it behind him, and his defensive versatility remains an asset -- he's already played four different positions this year (first base, second base and both outfield corners).
