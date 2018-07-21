Cubs' Ben Zobrist: On base five times
Zobrist went 4-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs in Saturday's win against the Cardinals.
Somehow, the four hits didn't result in a single RBI despite Zobrist batting cleanup, but it was a good fantasy day for the veteran nonetheless. He scored twice on sacrifice flies, being driven in by Kyle Schwarber in the fifth inning and Victor Caratini in the seventh. The big day was the latest act in a bounceback season for the 37-year-old, whose 121 wRC+ is right in line with the figures he posted in 2015 (122) and 2016 (123) and far better than the 82 wRC+ he posted last year.
