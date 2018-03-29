Cubs' Ben Zobrist: On bench for opener

Zobrist isn't included in the starting lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Marlins, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Thanks to his ability to play three infield spots in addition to the corner outfield, Zobrist has multiple avenues to at-bats, but it looks unlikely that he'll be a full-time starter for the Cubs in 2018 when the team is at optimal health. Age began to catch up with the 36-year-old Zobrist last season, as he endured multiple injuries and struggled to a .232/.318/.375 batting line and 82 wRC+, representing his worst showing since 2007.