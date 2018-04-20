Cubs' Ben Zobrist: On bench Friday

Zobrist (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis.

Manage Joe Maddon has elected to give Zobrist another day out of the starting lineup while the utility man continues to recover from a bout of back tightness. It's unclear whether Zobrist will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's affair.

