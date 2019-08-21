Cubs' Ben Zobrist: On track to return Sept. 1

Zobrist (personal) is on track to rejoin the Cubs at the beginning of September, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Zobrist has appeared in nine minor-league games since the start of August, slashing .222/.344/.481 with two home runs and a 5:6 BB:K. He figures to fill a utility role once he's back with the big club.

