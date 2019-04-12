Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Friday's lineup

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Zobrist will take a seat for the second time in the last three games as David Bote starts at second base and Mark Zagunis in right field Friday. The 38-year-old is slashing .333/.442/.333 through 43 plate appearances and is without an extra-base hit.

More News
Our Latest Stories