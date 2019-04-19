Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Friday's lineup
Zobrist is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Zobrist heads to the bench for the second time in the last three games as he is just 2-for-17 over his last six contests. Kris Bryant will start in right field for the Cubs while David Bote takes over at third base.
