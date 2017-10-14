Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup for Game 1
Zobrist is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the the NLCS on Saturday.
Javy Baez will get the start at second base and Kyle Schwarber will start in left field with the Cubs leaving Zobrist on the bench. Zobrist hit just .179 with a .553 OPS against left-handers this season, which further explains why he's out against Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw. Rich Hill will start Game 2 for the Dodgers, so it's possible Zobrist won't be in the lineup until Game 3.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...