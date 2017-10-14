Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup for Game 1

Zobrist is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the the NLCS on Saturday.

Javy Baez will get the start at second base and Kyle Schwarber will start in left field with the Cubs leaving Zobrist on the bench. Zobrist hit just .179 with a .553 OPS against left-handers this season, which further explains why he's out against Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw. Rich Hill will start Game 2 for the Dodgers, so it's possible Zobrist won't be in the lineup until Game 3.