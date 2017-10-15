Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup for Game 2
Zobrist is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Zobrist will sit out and give way to Javier Baez at second base while Jason Heyward starts in right field. Zobrist has appeared in six games during the 2016 postseason. In that time he's gone 4-for-18 (.222) and scored three runs.
