Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup Friday

Zobrist is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

The switch-hitter is batting just .167 in 60 at-bats against left-handers this season, leading the Cubs to trot out Javy Baez and his corresponding .307 average against southpaw Brent Suter. Zobrist has been excelling out of the leadoff spot lately, going 8-for-25 over the past week, so expect him to see good playing time moving forward.