Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup Saturday

Zobrist is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.

Zobrist will retreat to the bench after starting the first two games of this series. The utility man has played in six of the club's first eight games, earning four starts, and appears to be destined for a part-time role all over the field this season.

