Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup Thursday

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cubs are going with a hangover lineup after clinching the NL Central on Wednesday, so Zobrist will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale. In his place, Tommy La Stella is starting at the keystone and batting second.

