Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup Wednesday

Zobrist is not in the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday.

Zobrist will receive a day off following three straight starts as Ian Happ gets the nod in right field. Through 28 games this season, Zobrist is hitting .290/.365/.387 with 10 RBI and six extra-base hits.

