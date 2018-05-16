Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup Wednesday
Zobrist is not in the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday.
Zobrist will receive a day off following three straight starts as Ian Happ gets the nod in right field. Through 28 games this season, Zobrist is hitting .290/.365/.387 with 10 RBI and six extra-base hits.
More News
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...