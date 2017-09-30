Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Saturday's lineup

Zobrist is out of Saturday's lineup against the Reds.

The 36-year-old will get a rest day on the penultimate day of the regular season. He has been a below-league-average hitter (84 wRC+) for the first time since 2007, although a lot of his struggles can be attributed to a .254 BABIP, which is well below his .289 career mark on balls in play. Javier Baez will start at the keystone and hit eighth.

