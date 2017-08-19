Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Saturday's lineup
Zobrist is out of Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
He had started three consecutive games, notching one hit in each of those contests, but will make way for Ian Happ at second base against righty Nick Tepesch. Zobrist is hitting just .243/.331/.350 with one home run and two steals in 103 at-bats since the All-Star break.
