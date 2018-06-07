Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Thursday's lineup

Zobrist is not in the starting nine against the Phillies on Thursday.

Zobrist will get a little breather after going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts during Wednesday's game as Tommy La Stella draws a start at second base for the series finale. Through 45 games this season, Zobrist is slashing .294/.381/.444 with four home runs and 21 RBI.

