Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Zobrist is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins.

Zobrist will receive a day off following two straight starts, including an 0-for-4 showing with a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's victory. Manager Joe Maddon elected to give David Bote a start at third base, moving Kris Bryant to right field for Wednesday's series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories