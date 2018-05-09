Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Zobrist is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins.
Zobrist will receive a day off following two straight starts, including an 0-for-4 showing with a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's victory. Manager Joe Maddon elected to give David Bote a start at third base, moving Kris Bryant to right field for Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scores three times Monday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Takes seat for evening contest•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Activated, hitting seventh Saturday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Completes running drills Thursday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Heading to disabled list•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...