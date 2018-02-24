Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Pain-free, takes batting practice

Zobrist (back) was able to take batting practice Saturday and said he's not dealing with any pain in his back, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zobrist noted his back was still a little stiff, though the veteran utility man doesn't appear too worried about the issue. It's still unclear when he'll be able to make his 2018 Cactus League debut, but the Cubs will likely continue to exercise caution with the 36-year-old early on in camp.