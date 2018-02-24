Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Pain-free, takes batting practice
Zobrist (back) was able to take batting practice Saturday and said he's not dealing with any pain in his back, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zobrist noted his back was still a little stiff, though the veteran utility man doesn't appear too worried about the issue. It's still unclear when he'll be able to make his 2018 Cactus League debut, but the Cubs will likely continue to exercise caution with the 36-year-old early on in camp.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...