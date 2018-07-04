Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Picks up fifth straight start

Zobrist will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Tigers.

It's the fifth consecutive start for Zobrist, whose ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots and bat from either side of the plate has locked him into a quasi-everyday role despite having no permanent home at any position. Zobrist has certainly proven worthy of sticking in the lineup on a regular basis, as he has slashed .284/.385/.420 with five long balls, 33 runs and 25 RBI since returning from the disabled list in late April.