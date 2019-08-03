Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Plan to be decided Monday

Zobrist (personal) will rehab with Low-A South Bend through Sunday before the Cubs will decide on his plan going forward Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zobrist has been out for personal reasons since early May. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely need more than just three rehab contests, though he may not need a full month to get in shape, so he could probably be back before rosters expand at the start of September. The team's plans should become clearer Monday.