Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Produces in leadoff spot
Zobrist went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's loss to Texas.
Zobrist delivered a pair of RBI singles on the day, one in the third inning and another in the sixth, but the Cubs would fall 11-10 in the series finale. The veteran outfielder collected three hits and walked four times on opening weekend (three games). After losing two of the first three contests, Chicago will travel to Atlanta for a three-game series beginning Monday.
