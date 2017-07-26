Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Productive from leadoff spot Tuesday

Zobrist went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run, an RBI and a steal in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

The 36-year-old was a catalyst for the Cubs in this one. Zobrist hit sixth in Monday's game and ninth on Sunday, but he's also led off six out of the last 10 games he's played. It appears manager Joe Maddon is willing to mix and match atop the order, but Zobrist looks like his preferred option on most days.