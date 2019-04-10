Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Reaches base three times Monday

Zobrist went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Pirates.

Zobrist was an effective leadoff hitter on a big offensive day for the Cubs. The 37-year-old, who has been seeing more time in the outfield lately with Daniel Descalso getting run at second base, is off to a good start with a .355/.474/.355 slash line through nine games. The Cubs will likely try to find some regular rest days for Zobrist to keep the veteran fresh, but he figures to remain plenty productive when he's in the lineup.