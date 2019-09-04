Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Reaches base twice in return

Zobrist went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in a win against Seattle on Tuesday.

Zobrist worked a walk and came around to score in the third inning and crossed home plate again after reaching on a bunt single in the fifth. The 38-year-old was making his first appearance since deciding to take time away from baseball to deal with a personal matter on May 6. He is hitting .244 in 86 at-bats this season.