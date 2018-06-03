Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Receives day off Sunday

Zobrist is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Zobrist did a little bit of everything during Saturday's extra-innings win over the Mets, going 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base. He'll receive a well-earned day of rest Sunday, with Jason Heyward set to take over in right field.

