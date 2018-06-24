Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Records fifth home run

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Reds.

Zobrist pulled a flyball over the right field wall in the sixth inning off Anthony DeSclafani for his fifth home run of the season. While his power has been lacking -- this was his first homer since May 31 -- he has remained productive by getting on base at a .384 clip. As a result, he is a steady producer suitable for deeper leagues.

