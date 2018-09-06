Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Records three hits in win over Brewers

Zobrist went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

Zobrist is quickly making 2017 a distant memory, as he's now batting .311 this season with an .848 OPS after tallying .232 and .693 marks, respectively, a season ago. While the 37-year-old gets plenty of days off for maintenance, he's been a force when he's been in the lineup for the Cubs.