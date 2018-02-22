Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Reduced role expected in 2018
Zobrist, who has been battling a back injury to begin spring training, could see a reduced role this season at the expense of Ian Happ, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Considering that he'll turn 37 in May, the grind of near-everyday plate appearances is something that Zobrist isn't ideally suited for. With Ian Happ capable of handling the same defensive responsibilities, the Cubs will almost certainly drop Zobrist's workload from the 496 plate appearances he collected last season. The reduced playing time will undoubtedly hurt Zobrist's counting stats, but it could make him more effective on a per-game basis if he's able to stay healthy throughout the year.
