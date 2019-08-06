Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Rehab moving to High-A

Zobrist's (personal) rehab will move to High-A Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zobrist continues to work his way back to the big leagues after sitting out since early May for personal reasons. He's gone 2-for-9 in three rehab games so far and likely needs several more before he's ready to return to Chicago.

