Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Rehab moving to Triple-A

Zobrist (personal) will continue his rehab at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He will play for the Iowa Cubs through the weekend and then the team will assess things Monday. Zobrist is hitting .211 with two home runs, three walks and five strikeouts in six games across stops at Low-A and High-A. He is expected to join the big-league club before the end of August.

More News
Our Latest Stories