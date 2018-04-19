Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Remains out Thursday

Zobrist is not in the lineup against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Zobrist was scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup due to back tightness and will remain out of the starting nine following a day of rest due to Wednesday's postponement. The 36-year-old may be available off the bench, but manager Joe Maddon has not discussed his status since Tuesday, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.

