Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Remains without timetable
Zobrist (personal) still has no timeline for his return to the Cubs, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Zobrist has been on personal leave for the past three weeks with him and his wife both recently filing for divorce, and manager Joe Madden indicated Tuesday the team was prepared to be without him for an extended period. "He's at the point now where if he chose to come back, it's going to take him a while to get back up to speed, too," Madden said. "We have to mentally be prepared that we will not have him." The 38-year-old was slashing .241/.343/.253 with one extra-base hit in 99 plate appearances prior to leaving the team.
