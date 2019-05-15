Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Return date still uncertain

Zobrist (personal) remains without an official timeline to rejoin the Cubs, ESPN.com reports.

Zobrist took a leave of absence one week ago for an undisclosed personal matter, with recent court documents filed in Chicago suggesting he's in the process of getting divorced. Manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that he has "no indication" when Zobrist will be ready to rejoin the team, but the Cubs plan to give the utility man as much time as needs to take care of things in his personal life. Zobrist has hit .241 over 26 games and was already beginning to see his playing time decline prior to leaving the Cubs.

