Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Return date still uncertain
Zobrist (personal) remains without an official timeline to rejoin the Cubs, ESPN.com reports.
Zobrist took a leave of absence one week ago for an undisclosed personal matter, with recent court documents filed in Chicago suggesting he's in the process of getting divorced. Manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that he has "no indication" when Zobrist will be ready to rejoin the team, but the Cubs plan to give the utility man as much time as needs to take care of things in his personal life. Zobrist has hit .241 over 26 games and was already beginning to see his playing time decline prior to leaving the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...