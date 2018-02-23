Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Returns to field

Zobrist (back) was able to take the field for the first time this spring, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

There hasn't been any word as to what Zobrist was able to do, but it's a good sign that the 36-year-old was out there in some capacity. He has been fighting a back injury since the beginning of spring camp and won't play during the club's Cactus League opener against Milwaukee on Friday.