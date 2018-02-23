Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Returns to field
Zobrist (back) was able to take the field for the first time this spring, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
There hasn't been any word as to what Zobrist was able to do, but it's a good sign that the 36-year-old was out there in some capacity. He has been fighting a back injury since the beginning of spring camp and won't play during the club's Cactus League opener against Milwaukee on Friday.
More News
-
Finding floors and ceilings for sluggers
Chris Towers takes a dive into the numbers with some of the premier hitters in the game to...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...