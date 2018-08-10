Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Returns to Friday's lineup
Zobrist (hip) will start in right field and bat third for Friday's game against the Nationals.
Zobrist exited Tuesday's game at Kansas City with left hip tightness and was held out of the lineup Wednesday, although he was available to be used as a pinch hitter. The 37-year-old will look to continue his hot streak as he is slashing .451/..483/.725 since the All-Star break.
